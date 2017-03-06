Spike TV: We’re Not Negotiating With Impact Wrestling About U.S. Return

Posted by Eric Lynch March 6, 2017 0 Comment

Spike TV has publicly denied reports that they’re negotiating to bring back to their channel in the United States, after Impact recently signed with their United Kingdom channel. Brian Fritz of The Sporting News reports that Spike representatives told him channel executive Scott Fishman was only at the Impact tapings over the weekend to visit, and they are not in negotiations with . Fishman was also reportedly backstage at an Impact taping in January to visit, and he worked closely with the company when they were starting on Spike TV.

Fritz and the reporter of the original article, Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com, discussed the conflicting reports on Twitter, which you can read below:

Spike is scheduled to rebrand as The Paramount Network sometime in the next year. Impact Wrestling’s deal with Pop TV ends at the end of 2016.