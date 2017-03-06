Spike TV: We’re Not Negotiating With Impact Wrestling About U.S. Return

Spike TV has publicly denied reports that they’re negotiating to bring Impact Wrestling back to their channel in the United States, after Impact recently signed with their United Kingdom channel. Brian Fritz of The Sporting News reports that Spike representatives told him channel executive Scott Fishman was only at the Impact tapings over the weekend to visit, and they are not in negotiations with Impact Wrestling. Fishman was also reportedly backstage at an Impact taping in January to visit, and he worked closely with the company when they were starting on Spike TV.

Fritz and the reporter of the original article, Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com, discussed the conflicting reports on Twitter, which you can read below:

3) Spike statement: Spike TV officials confirm that Scott Fishman was there for personal reasons — and is not negotiating any deals. — Brian Fritz (@BrianFritz) March 6, 2017

4) That statement from @Spike was issued by David Schwarz, Vice President of Communications — Brian Fritz (@BrianFritz) March 6, 2017

The story didn't say they negotiated any deals though. Says they had a meeting and discussed a return — which they did. https://t.co/8pdsuxUeCo — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) March 6, 2017

I reached out to Spike PR vice president. He spoke with Spike execs and then gave me that statement. https://t.co/MxB3uqT7k3 — Brian Fritz (@BrianFritz) March 6, 2017

.@BrianFritz For sure. Well I spoke with multiple sources who have direct knowledge. No phone call needed. I'll trust them over a PR person. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) March 6, 2017

Spike is scheduled to rebrand as The Paramount Network sometime in the next year. Impact Wrestling’s deal with Pop TV ends at the end of 2016.