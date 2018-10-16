SPOILER: Another Legend Revealed For WWE SmackDown 1000

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry will also be returning to TV at the big SmackDown 1000 episode tomorrow night, according to PWInsider.

The 1,000th episode of SmackDown takes place on Tuesday from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. Below is the updated line-up:

* WWE Hall of Famers Booker T, Mark Henry and Edge return

* James Ellsworth and Big Show return

* The Undertaker and Kane return to SmackDown

* Evolution reunites with Triple H, Randy Orton, Batista and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair

* Rey Mysterio returns to face WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in a non-title WWE World Cup qualifier

* Michelle McCool, Torrie Wilson, Vickie Guerrero and WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long return, plus others

* Advertised matches: Daniel Bryan and WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. The Miz and Samoa Joe; Asuka, Naomi and Charlotte Flair vs. The IIconics and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch