Becky Lynch is currently scheduled for Monday’s WWE RAW in Atlanta, Georgia, according to PWInsider.

It’s likely that Lynch will get involved in the 70th birthday celebration for WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

The storyline going into RAW is that Lynch will face legal action if she violates the 60 day suspension from Vince McMahon for a third time.

As noted, Roman Reigns will also be live at Monday’s RAW to give an update on his battle with leukemia.