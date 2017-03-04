Spoiler: Big Star Expected To Return To WWE In The Next Week

We’re officially on the road to WrestleMania, and with the biggest pay-per-view of the year less than a month away WWE is going all-out to promote the show. According to PWInsider.com, The Undertaker is expected to return to television very shortly to start promoting his WrestleMania match.

Sources say The Undertaker could appear as early as Sunday’s Fastlane PPV in Milwaukee or Monday’s RAW in Chicago, where he’ll enter a program with Roman Reigns leading up to their singles match at ‘Mania.

Reigns is booked to face Braun Strowman at Fastlane, which airs live at 8 PM ET on Sunday on the WWE Network, with live play-by-play coverage and discussion on 24Wrestling all night.