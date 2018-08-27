Spoiler: First NXT UK Women’s Champion Crowned

WWE announced the following:

In the culmination of an action-packed two-day tournament, Rhea Ripley became the first-ever NXT UK Women’s Champion at the NXT UK tapings at Insomnia, the U.K.’s biggest gaming festival, at NEC Birmingham.

Among the other NXT UK combatants battling to become the inaugural champion were Toni Storm, Jinny, Isla Dawn, Millie McKenzie, Nina Samuels, Dakota Kai and Xia Brookside.

The two-day NXT UK event was taped as part of the upcoming NXT UK series, which will feature the greatest competitors from the United Kingdom and Ireland, first announced by General Manager Johnny Saint and Triple H.