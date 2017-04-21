Spoiler: Former WWE Talent Debuting With Impact Tonight

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Matt Sydal (Evan Bourne) is set to make his Impact Wrestling debut at tonight’s tapings in Orlando.

Impact officials were teasing the “major debut” of a new talent during Thursday’s tapings, to happen at tonight’s tapings. The debut could air as soon as next Thursday night or the May 4th episode.

Sydal has worked for Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, EVOLVE and several other promotions since being released by WWE in June of 2014.

