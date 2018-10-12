Spoiler On Kurt Angle’s WWE Future

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is scheduled for Monday’s RAW in Philadelphia, according to PWInsider.

The RAW General Manager returned to TV last week to qualify for the WWE World Cup tournament at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 2. Angle dressed as The Conquistador and eliminated Acting RAW GM Baron Corbin to earn the tournament spot.

It’s been reported that there are plans to do a Team Angle vs. Team Corbin traditional elimination match at the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view in November. Angle indicated last week that he was still on the storyline “forced vacation” but it looks like he will be back on TV going forward to push the feud with Corbin.