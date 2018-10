WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is currently scheduled to return to RAW on Monday’s episode from Providence, Rhode Island, according to PWInsider.

Shawn will be there to promote the WWE Crown Jewel event on November 2 from Saudi Arabia, his first match since retiring at WrestleMania 26. There’s no word yet on if Triple H, Kane or The Undertaker will be at RAW on Monday to help promote the tag match but we will keep you updated.