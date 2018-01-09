Spoiler: More Names Set For WWE RAW 25 Special

As noted, WWE has announced several more big names for the RAW 25th Anniversary episode that takes place on January 22nd from two locations in New York City – the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the Manhattan Center’s Grand Ballroom. PWInsider reports that Sean “X-Pac” Waltman and WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr. are also booked to appear, and that there are still other talents being booked for the show.

Below is the updated list of names scheduled to appear:

* Sean “X-Pac” Waltman

* WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase

* Free agent John Cena

* WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar

* The Undertaker

* WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler

* WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash and Scott Hall

* WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair

* The Bella Twins

* JBL and WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons

* The Dudley Boyz

* WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin

* DX: WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, Triple H and The New Age Outlaws