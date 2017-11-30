Spoiler: More On The Title Change At Last Night’s WWE NXT TV Tapings

As noted, Wednesday’s WWE NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University saw The Undisputed Era’s Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish defeat SAnitY’s Killian Dain & Eric Young to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions.

WWE confirmed the title change with the following spoiler announcement and photo, but they have not confirmed when the episode it will air. We noted before that it looks like the match was taped for the December 20th episode.

The title change marks another huge victory for Undisputed ERA after they won the historic return of the WarGames Match back on Nov. 18 at TakeOver: WarGames.

