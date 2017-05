Spoiler On A Title Changing Hands At The Impact India Tapings

The Impact Wrestling tapings today in Mumbai, India saw Sonjay Dutt defeat Low Ki to capture the Impact X Division Champion. This marks Dutt’s first run with the X Division title.

The Dutt vs. Ki match should air on the June 15th Impact episode. There was also a big post-match champagne celebration with Dutt, Mahabali Shera and other X Division babyfaces, including Eddie Edwards. We will have full spoilers from the tapings soon.