Spoiler* On Big WWE Return Set For Monday’s RAW

It’s almost time for the long-awaited, highly-anticipated return of a well-known WWE Superstar.

According to PWInsider.com, Paige is scheduled to make her return to WWE television next week.

Paige has been on a hiatus from WWE dating back to last Summer where she failed two WWE Wellness Policy tests and dealt with a number of nagging injuries and personal issues.

Initially, the belief was that Paige would return as part of the SmackDown Live talent roster, however it is now being reported that she will instead remain as part of the RAW crew.

As noted, Paige has been working out and preparing for her comeback at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida the past few weeks.