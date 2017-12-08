Spoiler On The Mystery WWE NXT Teaser

As noted, WWE NXT began airing vignettes for a mystery debut on this week’s show. You can see the video above.

As speculated, it was confirmed on Wrestling Observer Radio that the teaser is for the TV debut of former MMA fighter Shayna Baszler, runner-up in The Mae Young Classic. Baszler is set to make her TV debut soon in an altercation with MYC winner Kairi Sane.

No word yet on plans for Baszler’s first match but they may do Baszler vs. Sane at “Takeover: Philly” during WWE Royal Rumble weekend.