Spoiler On The NXT TakeOver: Chicago Main Event

Hideo Itami vs. WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode is now official for the main event of the NXT “Takeover: Chicago” event.

Itami defeated Roderick Strong at tonight’s NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University to become the new #1 contender. That match should air on May 3rd.

Takeover takes place on Saturday, May 20th from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL during WWE Backlash weekend.