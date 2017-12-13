Spoiler On When Rockstar Spud Will Debut For WWE

Former Impact Wrestling X Division Champion & British Boot Camp winner Rockstar Spud (James Michael Curtin) is scheduled to debut with WWE at next week’s RAW in Providence, RI and 205 Live in Newark, NJ, according to PWInsider. The current plan is for Spud to work the cruiserweight division, which means he will be on 205 Live and likely RAW.

Spud first started working for TNA in 2013 as he won the first season of British Boot Camp, which featured such mentors as Hulk Hogan, Dixie Carter, Kurt Angle and others. Spud requested his release from Impact in September of this year and was granted the release. He signed with WWE in October but had to return to the UK while paperwork for his work visa was sorted.

Spud is expected to be a top star on 205 Live along with Hideo Itami and current WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore in 2018 as the company tests special non-televised live events for the division.