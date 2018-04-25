SPOILER PHOTOS: Another Impact Title Change Revealed, Photos From Tonight’s Other Title Changes

As noted, tonight’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings saw Grand Champion Austin Aries become a dual-champion by winning the World Title from Pentagon Jr. while Su Yung defeated Allie to become the new Knockouts Champion.

Another title change saw DJZ and Andrew Everett defeat Eli Drake and Scott Steiner to become the new Impact Tag Team Champions. Drake and Steiner just won the titles from The LAX at Sunday’s Impact Redemption pay-per-view.

All three of these title matches should some time on the May 3rd, May 10th and May 17th Impact episodes. We have full spoilers from tonight’s tapings at this link.

