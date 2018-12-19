SPOILER PHOTOS: Big Title Change At Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Tapings For Christmas

Rusev defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to capture the WWE United States Title at tonight’s SmackDown tapings from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA.

The match will air next Tuesday night on the Christmas edition of SmackDown.

This is Rusev’s third run with the United States Title. Nakamura won the title from Jeff Hardy back at Extreme Rules on July 15.

Below are a few photos of the the new United States Champion with Lana: