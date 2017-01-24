Spoiler Photos: Legend WWE Is Honoring With Statue During WM33 Weekend

The cat has been let out of the bag, folks!

A model who was hired to pose for a life-sized bronze statue for the pro wrestling legend that WWE plans to honor this year spilled the beans by going on social media and revealing who the statue he posed for was made for.

Sean Perry, the model in question, was recently hired to pose for a life-sized bronze statue that was sculpted off of his body, and noted in an Instagram post that the man WWE will be paying homage to this year is the one and only “Nature Boy.”

“Sooooo, the other day a studio did a full body mold of me for a statue of Ric Flair (in his prime) for the WWE Hall of Fame.”

While the unveiling likely won’t take place at the WWE Hall Of Fame induction ceremony, it is expected to go down during WrestleMania 33 weekend, likely during WrestleMania AXXESS. In the past, WWE unveiled statues honoring Andre The Giant, The Ultimate Warrior, Dusty Rhodes and Bruno Sammartino at WrestleMania AXXESS events.

Featured below are some photos that Perry released via social media that shows the statue being molded around his body.