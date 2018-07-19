SPOILER PHOTOS: Major NXT Title Change At Tonight’s Tapings

Tonight’s WWE NXT TV tapings saw Tommaso Ciampa defeat Aleister Black to capture the NXT Title.

The match is scheduled to air on next Wednesday’s NXT episode.

Below is WWE’s spoiler announcement on the title change with a photo of Ciampa:

Major news from tonight’s NXT tapings (CAUTION: SPOILERS)

Tommaso Ciampa defeated Aleister Black to win the NXT Championship at tonight’s NXT taping at Full Sail Live in Orlando, Fla.

With the win, Ciampa becomes the 14th Superstar in history to win the NXT Title.

See how The Blackheart prevailed against The Dutch Destroyer when their championship showdown streams on the award-winning WWE Network next Wednesday at 8/7 C.

Below are more photos of the new champ: