SPOILER PHOTOS: Title Change At Tonight’s NXT TV Tapings

Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong of The Undisputed Era won back the WWE NXT Tag Team Titles from Trent Seven and Tyler Bate at tonight’s TV tapings from Full Sail University.

Tonight’s title change should air on the July 11th or July 18th episode on the WWE Network. Seven and Bate had just won the titles at the WWE NXT UK Championship special tapings in London on Tuesday. That match will air on Tuesday.

Below are shots from tonight along with WWE’s announcement:

