SPOILER PHOTOS: WWE Call-Ups Debut Before RAW On Main Event Tapings

The WWE Main Event tapings before tonight’s RAW in Orlando saw two WWE NXT Superstars make their main roster debuts – EC3 and Lacey Evans.
Evans lost to Natalya while EC3 defeated Curt Hawkins. These matches will air later this week on WWE Main Event.
Below are photos from tonight:
Big moment for @LaceyEvansWWE tonight working @NatbyNature on Main Event to a welcoming NXT chant in Orlando. #WWE #Raw pic.twitter.com/akOkL0YfGA
— Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) January 8, 2019
Welcome to the main roster @therealec3.
Make sure to check out EC3 vs. Curt Hawkins from this weeks episode of WWE Main Event. #WeAreNXT #RAW pic.twitter.com/4QahpB9Lcs
— Nick Giacobbe (@NickGGiacobbe) January 8, 2019
Soak it in. You earned it. #WWE #WWEOrlando pic.twitter.com/o0G3o8cIIU
— Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) January 8, 2019