SPOILER PHOTOS: WWE Call-Ups Debut Before RAW On Main Event Tapings

By
24W Staff
-

The WWE Main Event tapings before tonight’s RAW in Orlando saw two WWE NXT Superstars make their main roster debuts – EC3 and Lacey Evans.

Evans lost to Natalya while EC3 defeated Curt Hawkins. These matches will air later this week on WWE Main Event.

Below are photos from tonight: