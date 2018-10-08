Spoiler On Stars Scheduled For The WWE Evolution PPV

Several WWE NXT Superstars are currently scheduled for the all-women’s WWE Evolution pay-per-view on October 28 from Long Island, NY, according to PWInsider.

Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, Jessamyn Duke, Marina Shafir and Io Shirai are all scheduled. There’s no word yet on what matches they might be working.

Evolution is set to feature more than 50 current and former female Superstars. Matches confirmed as of this writing are Alexa Bliss vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, Mickie James vs. WWE Hall of Famer Lita, and Shayna Baszler vs. NXT Women’s Champion Kairi Sane.

WWE has also confirmed that RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey will be defending at Evolution. There will also be the finals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic plus a NXT UK Women’s Title match and a SmackDown Women’s Title match. Other Superstars advertised include Michelle McCool, Sasha Banks, Carmella, Asuka, The Bella Twins, Nia Jax, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.