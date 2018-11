It looks like the first match to be confirmed for WWE NXT “Takeover: Phoenix” will be Bianca Belair vs. NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler.

Last night’s NXT TV tapings saw a series of qualifying matches for a Fatal 4 Way that would determine the new #1 contender to Baszler’s title. Belair defeated Lacey Evans, Mia Yim and Io Shirai in that Fatal 4 Way.

The “Takeover: Phoenix” event takes place on Saturday, January 26, 2019 from the Talking Stick Resort Arena during WWE Royal Rumble weekend.