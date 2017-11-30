SPOILER: Titles Change Hands At Tonight’s WWE NXT Tapings

Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era defeated Eric Young & Killian Dain of SAnitY to become the new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions at tonight’s tapings from Full Sail University. The match, which saw interference from Adam Cole, should air on the December 20th episode.

This is the first title reign for O’Reilly and Fish in NXT. SAnitY won the titles back on August 19th at the “Takeover: Brooklyn III” event with a win over The Authors of Pain.

Below is a photo of the new champs: