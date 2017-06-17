It looks like the WWE Universe will welcome a new — albeit familiar — power couple on WWE television this coming week.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, former Ring Of Honor and Impact Wrestling stars Mike “The Prodigy” Bennett and Maria Kanellis will be making their debuts on WWE television next week.

Originally, WWE had planned to debut the two wrestling stars on television last month, but ultimately decided to push it back by a couple of weeks.

As noted earlier this week, WWE veteran Rusev is also expected to make his return to television this coming week.

Join us here on Monday evening for live RAW results coverage and again on Tuesday for live play-by-play of SmackDown Live.