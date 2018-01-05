Spoiler Update On The WWE NXT “Takeover: Philadelphia” Card, New Matches & Correction

Tonight’s WWE NXT TV tapings from Center Stage in Atlanta saw The Authors of Pain defeat The Street Profits to become the new #1 contenders to NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era. It was believed that Fish & O’Reilly would be defending against SAnitY in a Steel Cage match at “Takeover: Philadelphia” but that match is not happening as Akam & Rezar vs. Fish & O’Reilly is now confirmed.

It was also announced at tonight’s tapings that NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon will defend her title against Mae Young Classic runner-up Shayna Baszler at Takeover.

On a related note, the Lars Sullivan vs. Killian Dain match has not been confirmed and it looks like Lars may end up facing Roderick Strong in Philadelphia.

Below is the updated non-confirmed “Takeover: Philadelphia” card coming out of tonight’s TV tapings. Takeover will take place on January 27th from the Wells Fargo Center during WWE Royal Rumble weekend.

NXT Title Match

Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

NXT Women’s Title Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Ember Moon

NXT Tag Team Title Match

The Authors of Pain vs. Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish

Extreme Rules Match

Adam Cole vs. Aleister Black

Lars Sullivan vs. Killian Dain or Roderick Strong