Spoiler Updates On Plans For Tonight’s WWE RAW

As noted, Seth Rollins vs. RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro has been confirmed for tonight’s WWE RAW episode. PWInsider reports that there was talk of doing Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs. Cesaro and Sheamus with the titles on the line but it appears that match will take place next Monday night instead.

Regarding Jason Jordan accepting the Open Challenge from new WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns, word is that the match will not take place tonight. Reigns vs. Elias and Jordan vs. Kane are scheduled for tonight’s show.