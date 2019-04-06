There has been speculation on Bray Wyatt and Sami Zayn returning to WWE action before or shortly after WrestleMania 35 Week.

Zayn is scheduled to return imminently, according to John Pollock. It was speculated that Zayn could be back on WWE TV by the end of the SmackDown tapings in Montreal next week, where he is from.

Wyatt is also scheduled to return soon, according to the same report. WWE is scheduled to begin running vignettes for Wyatt’s return, which means he likely won’t return on Sunday. Regarding Wyatt’s return, there will reportedly be big changes to his character, which have been in the works for a while.