Spoiler: Women’s Title Match For NXT TakeOver: Chicago Revealed

It was announced at tonight’s WWE NXT TV tapings that NXT Women’s Champion Asuka will defend her title in a Fatal 4 Way against Ember Moon, Ruby Riot and Nikki Cross at the May 20th “Takeover: Chicago” event from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL.

Coming out of tonight’s tapings, below is the updated line-up of confirmed matches for Takeover, which takes place during WWE Backlash weekend:

NXT Title Match

Hideo Itami vs. Bobby Roode

Ladder Match for the NXT Tag Team Titles

DIY vs. The Authors of Pain

Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Women’s Title

Ember Moon vs. Ruby Riot vs. Nikki Cross vs. Asuka