Spoiler: WWE NXT Title Match Set For “Takeover: Philly”

Johnny Gargano vs. WWE NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas will take place as the main event for the NXT “Takeover: Philly” event in January 2018. Takeover takes place on Saturday, January 27th from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia during WWE Royal Rumble weekend.

Tonight’s NXT TV tapings featured a segment with Almas, which will air next Wednesday night, where he announced that Drew McIntyre will be unable to compete for his rematch at Takeover. A series of qualifying matches were held to build to a Fatal 4 Way with the winner becoming the new #1 contender.

Killian Dain defeated Trent Seven and Johnny Gargano defeated Kassius Ohno in matches that should air on the December 6th episode. Lars Sullivan defeated Roderick Strong and Aleister Black defeated Adam Cole in matches that should air on December 13th. A Fatal 4 Way then took place, which should air on December 20th, that saw Gargano defeat Dain, Sullivan and Black to become the new #1 contender.

Takeover will be Gargano’s first shot at the NXT Title.