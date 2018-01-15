Spoilers: Another Big Title Change At Impact Tapings (PHOTOS)

Global Champion Austin Aries is now a dual champion for Impact Wrestling as he won the Impact Grand Champion at Sunday’s tapings.

We noted on Saturday that dual champion Matt Sydal, who held the Impact Grand Title and the X Division Title, apparently gifted the Grand Title to Josh Mathews. Sydal then put the title up for grabs against Aries at Sunday’s tapings in a Title vs. Title match. Aries won that match to take possession of the Impact Grand Title.

Below are a few photos from the match:

Scoop #31: The 2 belts up for stake in this match are the Impact World Title and the Impact Grand Championship pic.twitter.com/HoWmVUK2jh — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 15, 2018