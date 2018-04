Austin Aries is once again a dual-champion after defeating Pentagon Jr. to become the new Impact World Champion at tonight’s TV tapings in Orlando. The match should air in mid-May on Impact Wrestling. Pentagon just won the title at Sunday’s Redemption pay-per-view. Aries also holds the Impact Grand Title.

Tonight’s tapings also saw Su Yung win a Last Rights match over Allie to become the new Knockouts Champion.

Stay tuned for full spoilers from tonight’s tapings.