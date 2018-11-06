SPOILERS: Big Update On The SmackDown Teams For WWE Survivor Series

In an update from our earlier post on WWE Survivor Series changes revealed at today’s SmackDown TV tapings in England, we now know that the men’s Team SmackDown will feature the following Superstars – Samoa Joe, Rey Mysterio, The Miz, Daniel Bryan and SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon. Bryan and Miz are the Co-Team Captains.

It was also revealed that the women’s Team SmackDown will feature Naomi, Sonya Deville, Asuka, Carmella and Charlotte Flair. No word yet on the Team Captain for the blue brand women’s team but it could end up being Flair.

Below is what looks to be the updated card for Survivor Series, which takes place on November 18 from the Staples Center in Los Angeles:

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain (Akam, Rezar) vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar (Cesaro, Sheamus)

RAW vs. SmackDown: 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match

Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, TBA (Team Captain: Baron Corbin) vs. Shane McMahon, Daniel Bryan, The Miz, Samoa Joe, Rey Mysterio (Team Captains: Miz & Bryan)

RAW vs. SmackDown: 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match

TBA (Team Captain: Alexa Bliss) vs. Naomi, Sonya Deville, Asuka, Carmella and Charlotte Flair (Team Captain: TBA)

RAW vs. SmackDown: 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Tag Teams Match

TBA vs. The Usos, The New Day, TBA (Team Captains: Usos)