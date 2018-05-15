SPOILERS: Big Updates To The WWE Money In The Bank Card

SmackDown General Manager Paige will announce on tonight’s show that SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella will defend her title against Asuka at the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

In other Money In the Bank news from today’s tapings, The New Day defeated The Bar and will now get to select one of their members to enter the men’s MITB Ladder Match. Becky Lynch defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville to qualify for the women’s match. Next week’s SmackDown will feature Big Cass vs. Samoa Joe and Billie Kay vs. Lana to fill two more spots.

The MITB pay-per-view takes place on June 17th from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL. Below is the updated card coming out of today’s SmackDown tapings in London:

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Braun Strowman vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Rusev vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Roode vs. a member of The New Day vs. Big Cass or Samoa Joe

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Ember Moon vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch vs. Lana or Billie Kay vs. 3 Superstars TBA (2 from RAW, 1 from SmackDown)

WWE Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles

Stipulation To Be Announced.

RAW Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Carmella