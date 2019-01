SPOILERS: Full WWE Worlds Collide Tapings & Dark Matches From Phoenix

WWE taped the rest of the Worlds Collide tournament today from the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featuring WWE NXT, NXT UK and WWE 205 Live Superstars, the tournament will air in two parts next Saturday, February 2 on the WWE Network.

Team NXT: Adam Cole, The Velveteen Dream, Dominik Dijakovic, Keith Lee, Shane Thorne

Team NXT UK: Jordan Devlin, Mark Andrews, Travis Banks, Tyler Bate, NXT UK Tag Team Champion Zack Gibson

Team 205 Live: Humberto Carrillo, Cedric Alexander, Tony Nese, TJP, Drew Gulak

Below are dark matches and tournament matches from the tapings at Axxess:

Taped Saturday In the Day:

* Flash Morgan Webster defeated James Drake (dark match)

* Jordan Devlin won the 15-man Battle Royal to earn a first round bye

* Drew Gulak defeated Mark Andrews

* Dominik Dijakovic defeated TJP

* Keith Lee defeated Travis Banks

* Humberto Carrillo defeated Zack Gibson

* The Velveteen Dream defeated Tony Nese

* Adam Cole defeated Shane Thorne

* Tyler Bate defeated Cedric Alexander

* WALTER defeated Danny Burch (dark match)

Taped Saturday In the Evening:

* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne retained over Wolfgang (dark match)

* NXT UK Women’s Champion Toni Storm retained over Rhea Ripley (dark match)

* Jordan Devlin defeated Drew Gulak

* Tyler Bate defeated Dominik Dijakovic

* The Velveteen Dream defeated Humberto Carrillo

* Adam Cole defeated Keith Lee

Taped Sunday:

* Candice LeRae defeated Xia Li (dark match)

* Fabian Aichner defeated Ligero (dark match)

* Tyler Bate defeated Adam Cole

* The Velveteen Dream defeated Jordan Devlin

* Taynara Conti and Mia Yim defeated Chelsea Green and Vanessa Borne (dark match)

* Trent Seven defeated Jack Gallagher (dark match)

* Joe Coffey and Mark Coffey defeated Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews (dark match)

* WALTER defeated Kassius Ohno (dark match)

* NXT UK Tag Team Champions Zack Gibson and James Drake retained over Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch (dark match)

* The Velveteen Dream defeated Tyler Bate to win the WWE Worlds Collide tournament