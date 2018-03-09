Spoilers: Impact One Night Only & Twitch Tapings From Canada

Impact taped two different specials this past weekend. The “One Night Only: March Breakdown” was taped on Saturday night in Windsor, Ontario, Canada with Border City Wrestling and will premiere on Friday, March 16th. The Impact Twitch event was taped on Sunday night in Mississauga, Ontario with Destiny Wrestling and will air this coming Friday night on Impact’s Twitch channel.

Below are results from both events:

March Breakdown:

* Joe Doering defeated Moose

* BCW Tag Team Champions Phil Atlas and Jake Something defeated Brent Banks and Aiden Prince

* Allie and A1 defeated KC Spinelli and Braxton Sutter

* El Reverso defeated Idris Abraham

* The Desi Hit Squad defeated Sheldon Dean and Stone Rockwell

* Impact Grand Champion Matt Sydal defeated Trevor Lee and Petey Williams

* Eli Drake defeated Cody Deaner

* RJ City and Kongo Kong defeated Impact World Champion Austin Aries and Alberto El Patron. Aries and Alberto had tension all during the match until Alberto turned on Aries

Impact on Twitch:

* Eli Drake defeated Marcus Burke

* Tyson Dux defeated Braxton Sutter

* The Desi Hit Squad defeated Jake Something and Cody Deaner

* Trevor Lee defeated Josh Alexander

* Petey Williams defeated Brent Banks, Idris Abraham and Phil Atlas

* Knockouts Champion Allie retained over KC Spinelli

* Alberto El Patron defeated Moose

* Impact World Champion Austin Aries retained over Kongo Kong and Impact Grand Champion Matt Sydal