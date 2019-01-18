SPOILERS: Impact TV Tapings For Pursuit Channel Debut – 1/11/2019 & 1/18/2019

Impact Wrestling taped two weeks of TV on Monday night in Nashville, Tennessee. These are the first episodes that will air on the Pursuit channel this Friday night. Below are spoilers, courtesy of Bo Nguyen:

January 11 episode, debut on Pursuit:

* World Champion Johnny Impact opens the episode talking about what Killer Kross did to Taya Valkyrie at Homecoming. Brian Cage interrupts and says he wants his rematch because he should be champion. Kiiller Kross interrupts and threatens to hurt Taya again when she comes back. Impact takes them both out but Cage comes back and slams him. Kross dropped Cage but he no sold it. Cage ended the segment by raising the title in the air

* Pentagon and Fenix defeated The Rascalz

* New X Division Champion Rich Swann was interviewed by Josh Mathews. Sami Callihan interrupted and offered an oVe t-shirt to him. Willie Mack ran in and attacked Callihan. Officials broke it up, setting up the next match

* Willie Mack defeated Sami Callihan

* Scarlett Bordeaux comes out to talk about her talent search but The Desi Hit Squad are out with Gama Singh to interrupt. Scott Steiner interrupted Singh to a big pop. Desi Hit Squad attacks Steiner but he fights them off and leaves them laying. Steiner takes a seat and Scarlett gives him a lap dance

* Tessa Blanchard defeated Cali from OVW

* Killer Kross defeated World Champion Johnny Impact in a No DQ non-title match. Moose interfered at the end to give Kross the assist

January 18 Episode:

* Jordynne Grace with Kiera Hogan defeated Allie with Su Yung. After the match, the lights went out and Rosemary appeared in the ring. She scared Allie and chased her to the back

* There was a power outage shortly after the second tapings started. Tommy Dreamer, who was working backstage, came out and blamed the stalling on Eli Drake’s mic troubles

* Crazzy Steve defeated Logan James. It didn’t look like this was filmed due to the outage

* Ethan Page defeated Eddie Edwards by DQ after Edwards used a kendo stick. Eli Drake was on commentary and cut a post-match promo on Edwards

* Caleb Konley defeated KM by DQ. Brian Cage interfered and attacked KM for the disqualification. After the match, Cage took out Fallah Bahh and the shady referee from Homecoming. Cage cut a promo on facing Johnny Impact for the World Title next week in Mexico City. Impact comes out but is immediately attacked by Moose and Killer Kross from behind. Cage brings Impact back into the ring but he turns around to Moose and Kross running in. They double team Cage and stomp on Impact

* X Division Champion Rich Swann defeated Trey Miguel. After the match, Swann was offered another oVe t-shirt but he didn’t take the offer

* The LAX defeated oVe

* Brian Cage defeated Moose