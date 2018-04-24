SPOILERS: Impact Wrestling Tapings For 4/26/18 & 5/3/18

Thanks to @MrJacobCohen for the following Impact Wrestling spoilers from Monday’s tapings in Orlando. These should air this Thursday, April 26th and next Thursday, May 3rd. The final match taped looks to air on Thursday, May 10th. The rest of the May 3rd and May 10th tapings will take place on Tuesday night of this week.

* Rohit Raju defeated Suicide in a match for Xplosion

* Impact Tag Team Champions Eli Drake and Scott Steiner retained over The LAX. Steiner said there was a sale on burritos at Taco Bell and Konnan showed where his priorities truly are. Drake says he can cash in his briefcase any time he wants and he has put everyone who is looking to hold the World Title on notice. Austin Aries comes out with his arm in a sling and says the Impact Grand Title is the most important belt in Impact because he holds it. Aries says he will have his other World Title back soon, whether it’s from Drake or Pentagon Jr. Pentagon comes out with the title. Drake and Steiner attack Aries and Pentagon. Aries and Pentagon fight them off and stare each other down with their respective titles

* Knockouts Champion Allie retained over Taya Valkyrie. A bunch of undead brides bring out a casket next. The lights go out and come back on as Su Yung attacks Allie. The lights go out again and Rosemary is out to confront Su Yung. The lights go out again and Su Yung is gone. The brides were Su’s Legion of the Undead and were local indie trainees

* Brian Cage defeated Trevor Lee

* Eddie Edwards comes out and says he put Sami Callihan in the hospital but he still wants to put OVE in the hospital. He calls them out for a 2-on-1 fight. If they don’t come out now, Eddie says he will drive to Dayton, OH and put both of their wives in the ICU. As Eddie beats up OVE, a video airs from the hospital with Sami confronting Eddie’s wife Alicia. Eddie runs to the back

* Moose defeated Braxton Sutter. Moose speaks after the match and congratulates Pentagon Jr. on his big win. Moose says he’s Mr. Impact and he’s going to take the World Title from Pentagon

* X Division Champion Matt Sydal retained over Taiji Ishimori

* Impact Tag Team Champion Eli Drake is out to the ring. He says he gave Scott Steiner the night off, indicating a new episode. Drake says Pentagon Jr. has one week because next week, Drake is cashing in his briefcase for a World Title shot. Pentagon comes out for a staredown with Drake. That match will be taped tonight

* Dezmond Xavier, DJZ and Andrew Everett defeated Drago, Aerostar and El Hijo del Fantasma

* OVE defeated KM and Fallah Bahh

* Su Yung vs. Rosemary never really gets started as Su lays out Rosemary and calls her Legion of The Undead Bridges out. Knockouts Champion Allie makes the save for Rosemary but gets overwhelmed by The Legion of Undead Brides. Su Yung mists Rosemary and gives her a DVD off the stage through a table. Su and The Legion put Rosemary in the casket as Allie watches on in horror

* Impact World Champion Pentagon Jr retained over Eli Drake. Austin Aries was on commentary