SPOILERS: Impact Wrestling Tapings For 5/24/2018 & 5/31/2018

Thanks to @sirowendisney for the following Impact Wrestling spoilers from Thursday’s tapings in Orlando. It was noted that a lot of matches & segments were taped out of order but these should air on Thursday, May 24th and Thursday, May 31st, and possibly Thursday, May 17th. We have spoilers from Monday’s tapings, Tuesday’s tapings and Wednesday’s tapings on the main page.

* Grado with Katarina Leigh defeated Caleb Konley with Trevor Lee in a match for Xplosion. Cult of Lee heeled on the child ring announcer before the match

* El Hijo del Fantasma defeated Jake Crist with Dave Crist. After the match Dave attacked Fantasma and Fantasma fought OVE off until Sami Callahan ran down with the baseball bat, laying out Fantasma. OVE unstrapped Fantasma’s mask to take it off but the lights went off and out came Pentagon Jr. to make the save. Pentagon cleared the ring of OVE and stared down Sami, who ran away to the back. Fantasma and Pentagon celebrated

* Grado with Katarina Leigh vs. Eddie Edwards never begins as Eddie hits Grado with a kendo stick and threatens Katarina to leave the ring. Eddie says he had Sami Callihan beaten, bloodied and finally was going to kill Sami, ending him once and for, but Sami ruined it. Eddie says Sami has everyone fooled and he wants to expose him as a fraud. Eddie calls Tommy Dreamer, telling him to get his fat ass down here. Dreamer comes out to be the voice of reason to the insane Edwards. Edwards asks Tommy if he would change anything he did. Tommy says he’s a hypocrite. Eddie asks why Dreamer won’t let him end Sami and Tommy tells him to move on. Tommy says Eddie and his wife Alisha haven’t talked in a week. Eddie asks Dreamer how he knows that. Dreamer is threatened. Eddie gets knocked down but Eddie comes back and canes Dreamer, then leaves

* The LAX with Eddie Kingston defeated DJZ & Andrew Everett to become the new Impact Tag Team Champions. Ortiz pinned Everett after a Street Sweeper to win. LAX celebrated in the crowd with the titles

* KM comes out with a mic and says he tried to take Fallah Bahh under his wing. He goes on and says he is bigger than Impact and the company needs to change its name to Kmpact Wrestling. This is all about KM. He calls Fallah to the ring. Fallah comes out with a piece of paper and says “bye bye” before leaving. KM reads the paper and it says, “KM you say you friend bah but you still act bully bah. You still need to grow up bah. You don’t fight I bah. You standby wrestler bah. Yes or no no no.” KM thinks his opponent is Richard Justice but out comes Scott Steiner instead

* Scott Steiner defeated KM with the Steiner Recliner

* Madison Rayne defeated Taya Valkyrie with the Rayne Drop. Rayne took the mic after the match and says it’s exciting to come back home to the Impact Zone. She wasn’t going to return as an in-ring competitor but moments are meant to be capitalized on. Rayne says she’s created career moments for herself with recent wins over Tessa Blanchard and now Taya. She says Impact promised her one more opportunity to make a moment for herself if she defeated Taya, a moment for her and her daughter, everyone who supported her. Rayne announces that she will slay The Undead Bride and become a six-time Knockouts Champion at Slammiversary. Laughter is heard from Knockouts Champion Su Yung but no one is there. Madison leaves to the back

* X Division Champion Matt Sydal retains over Brian Cage by count out. Kongo Kong and Jimmy Jacobs came out during the match to distract Cage. Kongo sent Cage into the steel ring steps and Cage was counted out. Kong and Jacobs celebrated with Sydal after the match, revealing a new stable it appears

* Tessa Blanchard defeated Keira Hogan in a No DQ match. Tessa hit a Full Nelson spun into a Facebuster on an open steel chair to get the pin

* Dezmond Xavier defeated Petey Williams. They shook hands after the match, which was said to be fantastic

* Pentagon Jr. and El Hijo del Fantasma defeated OVE with Sami Callihan. Pentagon hit the Pentagon Driver on Jake Crist to get the pin. After the match, Sami attacked Pentagon with the baseball bat and also hit Fantasma for good measure. Pentagon went to snap Jake’s arm but was hit by the bat from Sami. Sami beat Pentagon and threatened to unmask him. Fantasma made a delayed save with a steel chair, chasing OVE up the ramp

* Knockouts Champion Su Yung defeated the returning Diamante with The LAX. Diamante received a huge “welcome back” chant. She also botched a spot from the top rope at one point but continued the match. Su hit the Panic Switch to get the win. Diamante was shaken up but immediately went back to working the match after the botch

* Katarina Leigh defeated Alisha in a match for Xplosion. Katarina sent Grado to the back as soon as the match started but he still came back out. Katarina won with the Uranage backbreaker. Grado’s music played and they celebrated together

* Eli Drake defeated Fallah Bahh with a springboard moonsault in a match for Xplosion. Drake took the mic and said this is his house, he runs the place. Eli is in a giving mood and wants to give cheesecake to the fans but they get nothing. Eli tells the truth even when he lies. He puts over Fallah and gives him cheesecake. Fallah eats some until Eli shoves the cake in his face. Fallah hit a belly-to-belly suplex and a Bonsai Drop as he ate cake off his face. Fallah rubbed the cake in Drake’s face and went for another Bonsai Drop but Drake retreated