SPOILERS: Impact Wrestling Tapings For 5/3/2018 & 5/10/2018

Thanks to @MrJacobCohen for the following Impact Wrestling spoilers from Tuesday’s tapings in Orlando. These should air this Thursday, May 3rd and Thursday, May 10th, and possibly May 17th. The April 26th episode and part of the first two May episodes were taped on Monday. We have spoilers from those tapings at this link.

* Fallah Bahh defeated Rohit Raju in a match for Xplosion

* Impact Grand Champion Austin Aries defeated Pentagon Jr. to also win the Impact World Champion. The match ended in a double count out the first time. Aries said that’s bullshit and there needs to be a decisive winner as there’s room for only one champion at Impact. The match was re-started but it ended in a double count out again. Pentagon cut a promo in Spanish and the match was started back up again. Aries won this time

* El Hijo del Fantasma defeated Taiji Ishimori, Drago and Aerostar in a Fatal 4 Way, pinning Aerostar to win

* DJZ and Andrew Everett defeated The LAX

* Taya Valkyrie vs. Keira Hogan ended when Tessa Blanchard came down mid-match and attacked Hogan

* Kongo Kong with Jimmy Jacobs defeated Grado with Katarina Leigh (Katie Lea). Katarina left Grado after the match. Kong and Jacobs beat Grado down until Moose made the save

* Su Yung with The Legion of Undead Bridesmaids defeated Allie in a Last Rights match to become the new Knockouts Champion

* Drago and Aerostar vs. OVE with Sami Callihan ended when Eddie Edwards ran in and attacked OVE & Sami. Eddie choked out Sami with a kendo stick before security pulled him off. Eddie’s wife Alicia was yelling at Eddie to stop and that it’s over. Eddie acted calm for a second but then destroyed the security guards with the kendo stick

* Trevor Lee and Caleb Konley defeated The LAX

* DJZ and Andrew Everett defeated Scott Steiner and Eli Drake to become the new Impact Tag Team Champions

* Grado defeated Rohit Raju

* Tessa Blanchard defeated Keira Hogan with Madison Rayne on commentary. Tessa attacked Hogan after the match but Rayne made the save

* Pentagon Jr. and El Hijo del Fantasma defeated X Division Champion Matt Sydal and Austin Aries. Pentagon still had the Impact World Title and was announced as champion