SPOILERS: Impact Wrestling Tapings From 1/10/2018

Below are spoilers from Wednesday’s Impact Wrestling tapings in Orlando, which will air later this month:

* Impact Grand Champion Matt Sydal defeated Fallah Bahh. There were no judges or rounds like usual

* Bobby Lashley defeated KM

* The LAX called out oVe to the ring. The segment ended with Trevor Lee and Caleb Konley attacking LAX

* Keira Hogan defeated Knockouts Champion Laurel Van Ness in a non-title match due to interference from Allie

* Moose and Johnny Impact defeated Ethan Carter III and Alberto El Patron

* Global Champion Eli Drake and Chris Adonis came to the ring for a promo and a challenge was issued. Austin Aries returned and answered the challenge, defeating Drake for the title while wearing street clothes

* Hania defeated Amber Nova. Rosemary attacked Hania after the match

* Taiji Ishimori and Matt Sydal defeated Rohit Raju and El Hijo del Fantasma

* Caleb Konley and Trevor Lee defeated TC Reid and Mike Monroe, The Cult of Lee. LAX cut a promo on Konley and Lee after the match

* Knockouts Champion Laurel Van Ness defeated Keira Hogan. LVN attacked Hogan after the match but Allie made the save

* Johnny Impact defeated Ethan Carter III, Moose and Alberto El Patron to become the new #1 contender to the Global Title

* OVE defeated Mike Monroe and TC Reid in a match for Xplosion

* Rosemary defeated Amber Nova in a match for Xplosion

* Caleb Konley defeated Rohit Raju in a match for Xplosion