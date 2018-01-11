SPOILERS: Impact Wrestling Tapings From 1/10/2018

Below are spoilers from Wednesday’s Impact Wrestling tapings in Orlando, which will air later this month:
* Impact Grand Champion Matt Sydal defeated Fallah Bahh. There were no judges or rounds like usual
* Bobby Lashley defeated KM
* The LAX called out oVe to the ring. The segment ended with Trevor Lee and Caleb Konley attacking LAX
* Keira Hogan defeated Knockouts Champion Laurel Van Ness in a non-title match due to interference from Allie
* Moose and Johnny Impact defeated Ethan Carter III and Alberto El Patron
* Global Champion Eli Drake and Chris Adonis came to the ring for a promo and a challenge was issued. Austin Aries returned and answered the challenge, defeating Drake for the title while wearing street clothes
* Hania defeated Amber Nova. Rosemary attacked Hania after the match
* Taiji Ishimori and Matt Sydal defeated Rohit Raju and El Hijo del Fantasma
* Caleb Konley and Trevor Lee defeated TC Reid and Mike Monroe, The Cult of Lee. LAX cut a promo on Konley and Lee after the match
* Knockouts Champion Laurel Van Ness defeated Keira Hogan. LVN attacked Hogan after the match but Allie made the save
* Johnny Impact defeated Ethan Carter III, Moose and Alberto El Patron to become the new #1 contender to the Global Title
* OVE defeated Mike Monroe and TC Reid in a match for Xplosion
* Rosemary defeated Amber Nova in a match for Xplosion
* Caleb Konley defeated Rohit Raju in a match for Xplosion