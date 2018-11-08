SPOILERS: Impact Wrestling TV Tapings For 11/1/2018 & 11/8/2018, Taped In NYC

Thanks to Felix Farrow for the following Impact Wrestling spoilers from Tuesday’s tapings in New York City. These should air Thursday, November 1 and Thursday, November 8:

* Rich Swann defeated Willie Mack. Hot crowd throughout for this one

* The Desi Hit Squad defeated The Beach Bums from WrestlePro. Gama Singh came out to introduce the new & improved Desi Hit Squad before the match, Rohit Raju and Gama Singh Jr.

* Taya Valkyrie defeated Impact Knockouts Champion Tessa Blanchard by DQ when Tessa hit the referee to avoid losing clean

* Impact Tag Team Champions The LAX retained over Ethan Page and Matt Sydal

* Sami Callihan defeated Trevor Lee with his piledriver. After the match, Impact X Division Champion Brian Cage came out and knocked Sami down. Sami grabbed his baseball bat and Cage dared him to swing. Cage blocked it and laid Sami out. OVE ran out and pulled Sami to safety

* Pentaton Jr. and Rey Fenix defeated Homicide and Hernandez with Eddie Kingston. Really good match from both sides

* Jordynne Grace debuted to defeat Katarina. Jordynne received chants before, during and after the match. She won by submission

* Moose defeated Eddie Edwards in a lengthy, hard-hitting match. Alisha Edwards appeared at one point to check on Eddie after he took a powerbomb from the ring to the ramp. Eddie and Alisha received a standing ovation as she helped him to the back after the match

* Eli Drake came out with Joseph Park to discuss what happened at Bound For Glory. They were about to announce plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit against the company for an unsafe working environment when Drake turned and laid Park out. Drake went to town on Park with a steel chair and called him all sorts of names. Drake left and came back to the ring for more punishment. This was a hot segment

* Su Yung defeated Keira Hogan with Allie. This appeared to be a re-tape from Monday without the crazy voodoo controlling

* Impact World Champion Johnny Impact retained over Killer Kross with Moose. Impact won with Starship Pain in a solid, lengthy match. Moose was ejected by the referee early on

* Xplosion: Fallah Bahh with KM defeated Anthony Bowens in a pre-show match taped for Xplosion