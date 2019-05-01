Thanks to Tara’s Friend Henry for the following WWE NXT TV spoilers from tonight’s tapings at Full Sail University:

These should air on May 15, May 22, May 29, June 5 and possibly June 12.

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders open the show with an in-ring promo. Erik and Ivar talk about how they have gone to RAW to raid the show there. They call out NXT General Manager William Regal and offer to relinquish the titles but The Street Profits, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, interrupt. They may have lost the match a few weeks ago but they know they can beat The Raiders. The Raiders tell Regal to make the match and it’s on for later tonight with the titles on the line this time

* Keith Lee defeated Cezar Bononi

* Kushida defeated Kona Reeves. Drew Gulak watched the match from the top of the ramp

* Vanessa Borne defeated Jessie Elaban

* The Street Profits vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders ended in a disqualification due to interference from The Forgotten Sons. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch then hit the ring to continue the brawl. After the match, The Viking Raiders saluted the crowd and took a bow. They laid the titles down in the middle of the ring, apparently relinquishing them and saying goodbye to the brand. Fans chanted “Thank you Raiders”

* Xia Li defeated Rachael Evers

* The Undisputed Era’s Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish come to the ring. Cole says the rumors on their demise are not true and they are stronger than ever. Cole says at “Takeover: San Jose” in two weeks, O’Reilly and Fish will win the NXT Tag Team Titles, and he will win the NXT Title. NXT Champion Johnny Gargano interrupts and has words with Cole. Matt Riddle rushes the ring from the crowd and goes after Strong but they beat him down. Gargano hits the ring and makes the save, clearing the ring with Riddle

* Mansoor Al-Shehail defeated Sean Maluta