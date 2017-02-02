*Spoilers* NXT Taping Results For Episodes Through Early March

Thanks to JJ Williams and F4WOnline.com for the following NXT taping results.

Dark Match

– Mandy Rose defeated Heidi Lovelace (going by her name Dori Prange)

Rose hit the Angel’s Wings slam for the win.

NXT TV taping spoilers

SAnitY (Killian Dain & Alexander Wolfe) defeated The Bollywood Boyz

Dain destroyed them for the victory.

– Liv Morgan defeated Billie Kay

Morgan bumped Peyton Royce off the apron and rolled up Kay to win.

– SAnitY brawled with Tye Dillinger out of the side door to the ring before Roderick Strong and No Way Jose made the save.

– The Revival defeated Heavy Machinery

Scott Dawson hit a DDT on Tucker Knight for the finish. Revival then said they want the tag titles back. The Authors of Pain came out and Revival bailed before coming back for a sneak attack to put AOP down on the ramp, then ran off again.

– Bobby Roode came out to tell us that he told us so. This was a very good promo putting himself over as the champion.

– SAnitY defeated Tye Dillinger, No Way Jose & Roderick Strong

There was a wild brawl to start the match and action all over the place. Nikki Cross actually pulled Dillinger out of the ring with a rana, allowing Dain to hit a running crossbody on Strong for the win.

– NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain defeated two enhancement talents in a squash match.

– Billie Kay & Peyton Royce defeated Liv Morgan & Ember Moon

Kay held Morgan in a wheelbarrow position while Royce hit a running knee.

– DIY came out for a promo, but The Revival jumped them from behind and then AOP made their way to the ring to destroy them all.

– WWE United Kingdom Champion Tyler Bate defeated Trent Seven to retain his title

This was a physical match, with slugging and even a dive to the outside by Bate. Bate did his airplane spin and Seven used submissions. Bate won with his Tiger Driver.

Incredible match. The crowd chanted “this is awesome” many times and gave it a standing ovation. This was the best match at Full Sail since the Cruiserweight Classic

– Peyton Royce defeated Liv Morgan and Ember Moon for the right to become the number one contender for Asuka’s title.

– Pete Dunne defeated Mark Andrews

Great match. Andrews missed a shooting star press when Dunne got his knees up. Dunne later hit his pumphandle face slam for the victory.

– Bobby Roode defeated No Way Jose

This had a lot of entertainment from Jose until Roode cut him off and took control. They worked a long match that Roode won with his DDT. Kassius Ohno returned to NXT after the match and said he wants what Roode has. They had a scuffle and Ohno sent Roode over the top and told him to get out of his ring.

– Patrick Clark defeated Sean Maluta

– There was seemingly a re-tape of the segment with Ohno and Roode as they brawled in the ring again.

– NXT Women’s Champion Asuka defeated Peyton Royce to retain her title

Royce actually had the advantage early and held Asuka down with holds and pulled her hair. Asuka got the submission with the Asuka Lock. Royce and Kay roughed up Asuka after the match until Ember Moon made the save. After they cleared house, Asuka and Moon had a staredown.

– NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain defeated DIY by DQ to retain their titles

The Authors kept control most of the match and they built to a Johnny Gargano hot tag. He ran wild and hit dives and big moves until getting cut off. AOP went for a superplex but Tommaso Ciampa turned it in to a powerbomb for a near fall. Revival hit the ring for the DQ and even hit a Shatter Machine on an Author before leaving. The crowd loved The Revival tonight.