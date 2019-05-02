As noted earlier, tonight’s WWE NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University saw The Viking Raiders apparently relinquish the NXT Tag Team Titles because they are now on the WWE RAW roster. It’s now confirmed that the titles were vacated.

A Fatal 4 Way will take place at “Takeover: San Jose” to crown new NXT Tag Team Champions. It will be The Street Profits vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. The Forgotten Sons vs. Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era.

Takeover will also see NXT Champion Johnny Gargano defend his title against Adam Cole.

Other rumored but un-confirmed matches for Takeover look to be Roderick Strong vs. Matt Riddle, Tyler Breeze vs. NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream and some sort of multi-woman match with Marina Shafir, Jessamyn Duke and NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler vs. Io Shirai, Candice LeRae and a partner.

UPDATE: WWE has confirmed Takeover for Saturday, June 1. Triple H will the location and other details on social media this coming Monday. The show was originally believed to take place on Saturday, June 8 in San Jose, CA, but it was changed due to WWE’s return to Saudi Arabia on Friday, June 7. Stay tuned for confirmation on the location.

Based on what happened at tonight’s tapings, it looks like a Ladder Match stipulation or an Extreme Rules stipulation could be added to the NXT Title match or the NXT Tag Team Titles match. We will keep you updated on the card and the location of the event. Below is what looks to be the card coming out of tonight’s TV tapings:

NXT Title Match

Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the Vacant NXT Tag Team Titles

The Street Profits vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. The Forgotten Sons vs. Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish

NXT North American Title Match

Tyler Breeze vs. The Velveteen Dream (c)

Matt Riddle vs. Roderick Strong

NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, Marina Shafir vs. Io Shirai, Candice LeRae, TBA