Spoilers: Several Matches Revealed For The Impact Homecoming PPV

Based on what was taped in Las Vegas at this week’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings, it looks like this will be the card for the Impact Homecoming pay-per-view scheduled for January 6, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee at The Asylum:
World Heavyweight Title Match
Brian Cage vs. Johnny Impact
Ultimate X to Crown a New X Division Champion
Rich Swann vs. Jake Crist vs. Trey Miguel vs. Ethan Page
World Tag Team Title Match
Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix vs. The LAX
Knockouts Title Match
Taya Valkyrie vs. Tessa Blanchard
Special Referee: Impact Hall of Famer Gail Kim
Monster’s Ball Match
Eli Drake vs. Abyss
This will be the first live Impact pay-per-view since Bound For Glory, which took place on October 14. VIP tickets go on sale Monday, November 19 and regular tickets will be available on Monday, November 26.