Spoilers: Several Matches Revealed For The Impact Homecoming PPV

Based on what was taped in Las Vegas at this week’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings, it looks like this will be the card for the Impact Homecoming pay-per-view scheduled for January 6, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee at The Asylum:

World Heavyweight Title Match

Brian Cage vs. Johnny Impact

Ultimate X to Crown a New X Division Champion

Rich Swann vs. Jake Crist vs. Trey Miguel vs. Ethan Page

World Tag Team Title Match

Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix vs. The LAX

Knockouts Title Match

Taya Valkyrie vs. Tessa Blanchard

Special Referee: Impact Hall of Famer Gail Kim

Monster’s Ball Match

Eli Drake vs. Abyss

This will be the first live Impact pay-per-view since Bound For Glory, which took place on October 14. VIP tickets go on sale Monday, November 19 and regular tickets will be available on Monday, November 26.