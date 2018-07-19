SPOILERS: Title Matches & More Revealed For NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 4

It was announced at tonight’s WWE NXT TV tapings that the main event of the “Takeover: Brooklyn IV” event will feature new NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa defending his title against Johnny Gargano and former champion Aleister Black in a Triple Threat.

Takeover takes place on Saturday, August 18th from the Barclays Center during WWE SummerSlam weekend.

Coming out of tonight’s go-home TV tapings, below is what looks to be the card for Takeover. We’ll keep you updated on any changes.

Triple Threat for the NXT Title

Johnny Gargano vs. Aleister Black vs. Tommaso Ciampa

NXT Women’s Title Match

Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler

NXT Tag Team Title Match

Tyler Bate and Trent Seven vs. Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly

NXT North American Title Match

Ricochet vs. Adam Cole

EC3 vs. The Velveteen Dream