*Spoilers* TNA Impact Wrestling: Genesis 2017 Taping Results For 1/26
The TNA television tapings continued this week, as matches and segments were filmed on Monday night at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida for the January 26th episode of Impact Wrestling.
Below are results from the latest set of TV tapings. The 1/26 episode of Impact Wrestling covered below are scheduled to be part of a special “Genesis” themed edition of the show.
TNA Impact Wrestling: Genesis 2017 Spoilers
* TNA Grand Champion Drew Galloway came out for a promo segment. This led to Moose eventually coming out to try and get his rematch for the title. He does — next.
* Drew Galloway def. Moose in a rematch to retain the TNA Grand Championship
* The Hardys def. DCC (Bram and Kingston) and The Decay to retain the TNA World Tag-Team Championships.
* Rosemary def. Jade in a Monster’s Ball match to retain the TNA Knockouts Championship. After the match, Gail Kim had come out to check on Jade and Rosemary sprayed mist in her face.
* Trevor Lee def. DJ Z in a Ladder Matchn to become the new TNA X-Division Champion.
* Sienna def. Brooke Tessmacher in Knockouts action. The finish saw Sienna score the pin after outside interference from Maria.
* Bobby Lashley def. Eddie Edwards 3-2 in a 30-man Iron Man Match to become the new TNA World Champion.