Spoilers: Top Male Star Being Brought To WWE Evolution, More Names Revealed

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is currently scheduled to be at WWE Evolution later this month, according to PWInsider. We also now know of more WWE NXT names that are reportedly being brought in – the injured Tegan Nox, Shadia Bseiso, Kavita Devi, Xia Li and Taynara Conti. It’s possible Bseiso is working as a backstage interviewer like she has with the Mae Young Classic.

As we’ve noted, several other NXT Superstars are also being brought in for the show: Kacy Catanzaro, Mia Yim, Lacey Evans Jessamyn Duke, Marina Shafir, Bianca Belair, Dakota Kai and Candice LeRae.

Evolution is set to feature more than 50 former and current female talents. Other names advertised to appear include Brie Bella and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Maryse is also expected to appear, among others.

The first-ever all-women’s Evolution pay-per-view takes place on October 28 in Long Island, NY at the Nassau Coliseum. Below is the current spoiler card:

RAW Women’s Title Match

Nikki Bella vs. Ronda Rousey

Last Woman Standing Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch

NXT Women’s Title Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane

NXT UK Women’s Title Match

Isla Dawn vs. Rhea Ripley

2018 Mae Young Classic Finals

Toni Storm vs. Io Shirai

Battle Royal for a Future Title Shot

Torrie Wilson, Asuka, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Lana, Carmella, Naomi, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Ember Moon, Nia Jax, Dana Brooke, Alicia Fox, Tamina Snuka, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Maria Kanellis, Molly Holly, WWE Hall of Famers Ivory, WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze.

Mickie James and Alexa Bliss vs. WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus