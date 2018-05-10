Spoilers: Top Matches For WWE NXT Takeover: Chicago 2

It looks like we now know the top three matches for WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago II” event, which takes place on Saturday, June 17th from the Allstate Arena during Money In the Bank weekend.

Takeover’s top title matches will likely feature Aleister Black defending the NXT Title against Lars Sullivan while Shayna Baszler defends the NXT Women’s Title against Nikki Cross.

We should have a better idea of the Takeover card after Friday’s TV tapings but here’s what it looks like after tonight’s tapings:

NXT Title Match

Lars Sullivan vs. Aleister Black

NXT Women’s Title Match

Nikki Cross vs. Shayna Baszler

Street Fight

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano